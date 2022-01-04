Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday reported 225 COVID-19 cases, the highest figure since mid-September last year, according to the prefectural government.
On Monday, Okinawa reported 130 cases. Also on Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 103 new cases, up by 68 from a week before, with the daily tally topping 100 for the first time since Oct. 8.
