  • Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki | KYODO
    Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki | KYODO

  • KYODO, staff report

  • SHARE

Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday reported 225 COVID-19 cases, the highest figure since mid-September last year, according to the prefectural government.

On Monday, Okinawa reported 130 cases. Also on Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 103 new cases, up by 68 from a week before, with the daily tally topping 100 for the first time since Oct. 8.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,