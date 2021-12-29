The omicron variant of the coronavirus is projected to account for 90% of new COVID-19 cases in Osaka Prefecture in mid-January, according to an analysis shown at a meeting of a health ministry advisory board on Tuesday.

Osaka’s proportion of omicron cases is expected to top 90% on Jan. 11, according to the analysis by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura and other experts.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people infected by a single carrier, for the omicron variant is estimated to be 2.64 times that of the delta strain on Jan. 11, according to the experts.

The advisory board warned that the number of people who need to be hospitalized may increase rapidly due to the spread of the omicron variant.

While omicron has been shown to have a lower risk of causing serious symptoms, its transmissibility is cause for concern, the advisory board said.

A rapid spread of the variant should be assumed, it added.

At the meeting of the advisory board, health minister Shigeyuki Goto said that U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co.’s oral COVID-19 drug molnupiravir has been delivered to some 900 medical institutions and pharmacies across Japan and that the drug has been administered for the first time in Kyoto Prefecture.

Meanwhile, advisory board members and others called on the government on Tuesday to revise its current policy of hospitalizing all omicron patients and to make decisions on hospitalization depending on the severity of symptoms to prepare for a rapid increase in new omicron cases.

Also on Tuesday, the Osaka Prefectural Government said five people had been confirmed to have been infected with the omicron variant at an elderly day care facility in the city of Neyagawa in what may be the nation’s first cluster of omicron infections.

There are no patients with severe symptoms among them, according to the prefectural government.

The Osaka government believes there is a possibility the omicron variant had been spreading even before the first community-acquired case was confirmed on Dec. 22.