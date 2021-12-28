Tokyo confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by eight from a week before, continuing a gradually rising trend in daily cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 39.7, compared with 27.0 a week earlier. There were two coronavirus patients with symptoms considered severe under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, unchanged from Monday. One death from COVID-19 was reported in Tokyo on Tuesday.

On Monday, a total of 214 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the nation. No new deaths were reported among infected people on Monday, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by six from Sunday to 44.