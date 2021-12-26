The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up by 10 from a week earlier. No new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital stood at 35.1, up from 24.4 a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from Saturday at two.

The health ministry said Sunday that the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition stood at 38 nationwide, up by one from the previous day.

On Saturday, a total of 322 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan while a record 56 people were confirmed to have the virus through airport quarantine the same day. One new COVID-19 death was confirmed, in Tokyo, on the day.