The 10-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2009 stood at 60.2% in Japan, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report on Friday.
The survival rate rose by 0.8 percentage point from the previous survey, which covered those who were diagnosed with cancer in 2008.
The 10-year survival rate was calculated from the data of 293,860 patients at 281 hospitals nationwide and excluded those who died of other causes.
The survival rate stood at 100% for prostate cancer, 87.8% for breast cancer, 70.5% for cervical cancer and 67.5% for bowel cancer. The rate was lowest for pancreatic cancer at 6.7%.
“The 10-year survival rate cannot apply to all patients because of progress in medical care but can be used as a reference,” Fumihiko Wakao of the cancer center said.
The center said that the five-year survival rate among 875,381 people diagnosed with cancer at 437 hospitals in 2013-2014 stood at 67.5%, up 0.2 point from the previous survey covering those diagnosed in 2012-2013.
For children up to age 14, the five-year survival rate stood at 88% for leukemia and 74.6% for brain cancer.
Among those between ages 15 and 39, the five-year survival rate came to 75% for leukemia and 90% for breast cancer.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.