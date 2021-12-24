The 10-year survival rate for people diagnosed with cancer in 2009 stood at 60.2% in Japan, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report on Friday.

The survival rate rose by 0.8 percentage point from the previous survey, which covered those who were diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

The 10-year survival rate was calculated from the data of 293,860 patients at 281 hospitals nationwide and excluded those who died of other causes.

The survival rate stood at 100% for prostate cancer, 87.8% for breast cancer, 70.5% for cervical cancer and 67.5% for bowel cancer. The rate was lowest for pancreatic cancer at 6.7%.

“The 10-year survival rate cannot apply to all patients because of progress in medical care but can be used as a reference,” Fumihiko Wakao of the cancer center said.

The center said that the five-year survival rate among 875,381 people diagnosed with cancer at 437 hospitals in 2013-2014 stood at 67.5%, up 0.2 point from the previous survey covering those diagnosed in 2012-2013.

For children up to age 14, the five-year survival rate stood at 88% for leukemia and 74.6% for brain cancer.

Among those between ages 15 and 39, the five-year survival rate came to 75% for leukemia and 90% for breast cancer.

