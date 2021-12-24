Tokyo has confirmed the first case of community transmission of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday, after a doctor with no history of overseas travel has been confirmed to have been infected.

The doctor whose infection route is unknown works at a clinic in Tokyo, and was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, Koike said.

The doctor’s five close contacts all tested negative, she said. The clinic’s patients were not designated as close contacts.

Koike said three other people who returned from abroad were confirmed to have been infected with the variant in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the Kyoto Prefectural Government announced the same day that three cases of community transmission of the omicron variant were confirmed, making the total number of such cases in the prefecture reach four.