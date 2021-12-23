A new case of community transmission of the omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed in Kyoto on Thursday, one day after Japan’s first community spread of omicron was reported in Osaka.

The Kyoto Prefectural Government said it has confirmed that one person has been infected with the variant, and that it is not traceable thus far.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier in the day that Japan will not immediately tighten restrictions on people’s activities after seeing its first case of community transmission with the omicron variant, as the government has taken full-fledged measures to mitigate it.