The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 40 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, up by 11 from a week before, while reporting one new fatality from COVID-19.

In the capital, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 28.6, up from 19.3 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria was unchanged at three.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by two from the previous day to 26.

Japan confirmed 249 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, surpassing Saturday’s total, which topped 200 for the first time in about a month.

Two new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.

On Wednesday, three residents of Osaka Prefecture with no history of overseas travel were confirmed to have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with their infection routes not yet known, the prefectural government said.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said the new positive cases are community-acquired infections.