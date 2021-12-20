At least 180 people at the U.S. military’s Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture were infected with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference the same day.
Tokyo was informed of this by the U.S. side, Matsuno, the government’s top spokesman, said.
“We have asked (the U.S. side) to more strictly implement health protection measures, including stepping up movement restrictions in and outside the base, in order to ease concerns among local residents,” he said.
