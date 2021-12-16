Tokyo confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time the daily tally hit 30 in over a month.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 21.1, compared with 16.7 from a week before. No death was reported on Thursday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained the same as Wednesday at three.

On Wednesday, 175 new cases and one death from COVID-19 were confirmed across the nation.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 27, unchanged from Tuesday.