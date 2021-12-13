The Japanese government will aim to bring back its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign at the end of January next year, Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on Monday.

“We hope to proceed with talks on restarting the discount campaign around the end of January,” assuming that infection cases for the omicron variant of COVID-19 are subdued, Motegi said in a speech in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The Go To Travel campaign has been suspended nationwide since Dec. 28, 2020, due to spreading COVID-19 cases.

On the state’s fiscal 2022 budget, Motegi suggested that the government needs to expand its defense outlays in view of the current security environment, without sticking to the conventional policy of keeping such spending at 1% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Noting that acquiring the ability to attack enemy bases is a “major option” for Japan, Motegi said that “it is important for us to bolster talks “on the subject.