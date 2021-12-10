Eight more people in Japan were confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to media reports.

One of the reports, citing government sources, said that the patients arrived from abroad between Nov. 28 and Tuesday and tested positive for the coronavirus during airport checks.

Four people in Japan had previously been confirmed to have been infected with the variant, bringing the total to 12.

Japan confirmed its first case of the omicron variant on Nov. 30. So far, all the cases have been detected at airports in passengers arriving from overseas.