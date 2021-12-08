A man in his 50s who arrived in Japan from Nigeria on Saturday has been confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

His is the fourth confirmed case of infection with the new variant in Japan.

The man has been isolated at a medical institution, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the man tested positive for the coronavirus during a quarantine check at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture after his arrival.

A subsequent genetic analysis conducted by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed his infection with the omicron variant.