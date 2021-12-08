Japan’s economy shrank at a faster pace than initially estimated last quarter amid a summer surge in COVID-19 cases that triggered emergency restrictions.

Gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3.6% in the three months through September, with a bigger drop in consumer spending adding to losses, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. Economists had expected a 3.1% overall slide, compared with the government’s initial 3% estimate.

The deeper-than-expected contraction suggests the economy may have been in a weaker state than first thought before the summer’s state of emergency was lifted at the start of October. More people have been venturing out and spending since then, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida must now keep momentum going amid fears over the new omicron variant.

“The omicron variant could pose a risk to exports,” said Yuki Masujima, economist at Bloomberg Economics. “A promised stimulus package could boost GDP growth directly by 0.1 percentage point in 2022 and even more through indirect effects on consumer and business confidence.”

Japan continues to report some of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the developed world in recent weeks, but Kishida has vowed to remain cautious in his approach toward the virus. His decision to close Japan’s borders to new entry by foreign nationals over concerns about the omicron variant has met an almost 90% approval response according to a poll over the weekend conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper.

That support may mean that he would be equally keen to reintroduce domestic restrictions if the new variant spreads, a move that could derail a still weak recovery. So far economists expect a 5.4% annualized gain in the last quarter of the year.

Kishida’s stimulus package unveiled last month will still take time to be executed. An extra budget that’s set to help fund measures including cash handouts is expected to be passed by parliament before year-end.