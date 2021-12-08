Australia will not send officials to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, joining a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the event.

“Australia will not step back from the strong position we had standing up for Australia’s interest, and obviously it is of no surprise that we wouldn’t be sending Australian officials to those Games,” he said.

After months of deliberation, the White House on Monday decided not to send government officials to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights “atrocities.”

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a news conference in Washington on Monday.

Psaki said that going ahead with U.S. diplomatic or official representation would effectively treat the Beijing Games, which are due to start on Feb. 4, “as business as usual” despite China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities” in its far-west Xinjiang region.

“We simply can’t do that,” Psaki said.

American athletes will still be allowed to participate in the Olympics.

Japan has yet to decide on any action on the Games, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference Tuesday in Tokyo.

Hayashi said that Japan would reach a decision on the issue “at an appropriate time” and that Tokyo continues to place importance on human rights issues and dialogue with the Chinese side.

New Zealand became the first to join the U.S., saying Tuesday that it would not send diplomats to the Games. However, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the move was more influenced by safety concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic than rights issues.

While New Zealand and Australia will join the U.S. in the diplomatic boycott, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday reiterated that Tokyo’s decision on the issue would be independent and focus on Japan’s “national interests.”

“We would like to make our own decision from the standpoint of our national interests” by considering the potential impact on Japan’s diplomacy and the Olympics, Kishida said.

Kishida will have to balance Japan’s economic interests in China with calls from conservative lawmakers to join the U.S. diplomatic boycott amid not only Tokyo’s growing focus on human rights but also Beijing’s moves near Taiwan and its repeated intrusions by government ships into waters around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Beijing also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu.