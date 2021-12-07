A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers on Tuesday visited Yasukuni Shrine, regarded as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism by its Asian neighbors, for the first time in more than two years.

The group of about 100 politicians, headed by Hidehisa Otsuji of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited the Tokyo shrine in the morning to pay respects to the country’s war dead. Otsuji is a former vice president of the House of Councilors.

The group aims to visit three times a year for the shrine’s spring and fall festivals and the anniversary of the end of World War II, but its members had not visited together since the fall of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and this October’s general election.

Asked whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in early October, should visit the shrine, Otsuji said, “I hope he will make a visit at an early opportunity.”

Visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, where bitter memories of Japan’s militarism before and during World War II run deep, as the shrine honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

A 2013 visit by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe triggered anger in China and South Korea and disappointed Japan’s key ally, the United States.

In October, Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine to celebrate its biannual autumn festival.

Kenichi Hosoda, senior vice minister for economy, trade and industry, and Shunsuke Mutai, senior vice minister for the environment, were among the 100 lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties who visited the shrine on Tuesday.

The majority of the around 2.5 million people enshrined at Yasukuni were military servicemen and civilian employees of the Japanese military.

Yasukuni added wartime Prime Minister Gen. Hideki Tojo and 13 other Class-A war criminals to the enshrined deities in 1978, which stirred controversy also in Japan.