Tokyo confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily count staying below 30 for the 26th straight day.
The seven-day average of new positive cases came to 15.9, compared to 15.0 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria remained the same as Monday, at three. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo on Tuesday.
On Monday, 60 new cases and one death from COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide.
Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, 33 reported no new infections, including Kyoto and Hyogo. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patents in the nation was unchanged from Sunday, at 29.
