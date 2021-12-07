Tokyo confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily count staying below 30 for the 26th straight day.

The seven-day average of new positive cases came to 15.9, compared to 15.0 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria remained the same as Monday, at three. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo on Tuesday.

On Monday, 60 new cases and one death from COVID-19 were confirmed nationwide.

Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, 33 reported no new infections, including Kyoto and Hyogo. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patents in the nation was unchanged from Sunday, at 29.