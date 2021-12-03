An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan’s prefecture of Wakayama in western Japan on Friday morning, following a quake with a magnitude of 4.8 in Yamanashi near Tokyo earlier in the morning.

The quake in Wakayama occurred at around 9:28 a.m., registering a weak 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in northern part of the prefecture.

There were no initial reports of injuries or serious damage to infrastructure regarding the quake in Yamanashi, authorities said.

There was no threat of a tsunami for either quake, the weather agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Friday at 6:37 a.m. was in the Fuji Five Lakes area of eastern Yamanashi Prefecture. | GOOGLE MAPS

The quake in Yamanashi occurred at around 6:37 a.m., registering a weak 5 in Otsuki in the eastern part of the prefecture and 4 in some areas of Kanagawa Prefecture, including Sagamihara and Atsugi, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said there was no threat of a tsunami following the quake, which was also felt in parts of Tokyo. But it warned that a temblor of similar intensity could occur within a week.

The focus of the quake in the Fuji Five Lakes area around the northern foot of Mount Fuji was at a depth of about 19 kilometers, it said.

Earlier, quakes of magnitude 4.1, or 4 on the Japanese intensity scale, and magnitude 3.6 occurred at around 2:18 a.m. and 2:23 a.m., respectively, in the same area.

Shinya Tsukada, an official of the agency, said at a news conference that “there is no particular change in observation data” concerning the 3,776-meter-volcanic mountain, Japan’s highest peak.

Some trains ran at reduced speed following the M4.8 quake, but no major traffic disruptions were reported. Shinkansen bullet trains ran as usual, while the speed limit on a section of the Chuo Expressway going through Yamanashi Prefecture was lowered to 50 km per hour.

According to Tepco Power Grid Inc., about 600 households in Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture experienced electricity outages.

