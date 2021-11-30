Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has canceled his visit to the Dubai Expo due to the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. | KYODO

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Tuesday he will cancel his visit to the Dubai Expo, following the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The governor was due to visit the expo on Dec. 11 to coincide with Japan Day. “It’s an important project but I’ll refrain from visiting Dubai,” Yoshimura told reporters at the prefectural government office. The city of Osaka is set to host Expo 2025.

The Osaka governor’s decision comes as the Japanese government has tightened border controls to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the country.

Yoshimura said he will visit the Dubai Expo before it closes at the end of March to promote the Osaka Expo on condition that the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.