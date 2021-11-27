Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that Japan will strengthen its necessary defense power and consider all options, including the acquisition of enemy base strike capabilities.

In a speech at a Ground Self-Defense Force base, Kishida expressed concern about North Korea’s rapid development of missile technology and China’s military expansion.

When Japan revises its foreign and security policies, Kishida said all options will be on the table including the idea of giving the Self-Defense Forces the capability to strike hostile enemy bases.

Kishida said Japan “cannot overlook (North Korea’s) recent development and improvement of new technologies such as hypersonic glide weapons and missiles with irregular orbits.”

He also said China continues to strengthen its military “without sufficient transparency” and is making “unilateral attempts to change the status quo.”

The prime minister, who took office in early October, made the comments when he reviewed the GSDF at the Asaka base straddling Tokyo and Saitama prefectures.