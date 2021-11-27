The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, unchanged from the figure logged a week ago.
The seven-day average of new infections came to 15.7, down from 17.6 a week earlier.
The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained flat at 7.
A total of 121 new coronavirus infections were logged nationwide on Friday, with 29 of the country’s 47 prefectures reporting zero new cases.
