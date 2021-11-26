The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 19 new infections Friday, up by three from a week before and below 30 for the 15th successive day.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in the capital. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria declined by one to seven.

The seven-day moving average of Tokyo’s daily new cases stood at 15.7, down from 18.7 a week earlier.

The health ministry said Friday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country was 51, down seven from the previous day.

Japan confirmed 119 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, down by 41 from a week earlier.

Two new deaths were reported among infected people on the day, with one of them in Kanagawa Prefecture and the other in Aichi Prefecture.

Kanagawa saw its daily infection total hit a 2021 low of five.