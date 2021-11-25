A 14-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a fellow student at a junior high school in Aichi Prefecture on Wednesday said he had issues with the victim and held a grudge against him, investigative sources said Thursday.

The alleged attacker, whose name has been withheld as he is a minor, also told investigators he bought a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife online in advance, the sources said. He is believed to have used it to stab Yuzuki Ito, also 14, in the stomach.

The father of the suspect told Kyodo News, “There is no information and I am so confused. I cannot say anything.”

Police arrested the suspect, who police say has admitted to stabbing Ito, on Wednesday and sent him to prosecutors on Thursday over the murder.

Investigators have been questioning other students from the school to determine whether the suspect has been truthful with the information he has given to police.

The attack took place at Jushiyama Junior High School in Yatomi at around 8 a.m. Wednesday as other students were arriving.

According to the Aichi Prefectural Police, the suspect called Ito from a classroom into a hallway apparently because school rules prohibit students from entering other classrooms without approval.

After Ito came out of his classroom, the attacker took out the knife he had been hiding and repeatedly stabbed Ito in his stomach from the front. The two barely exchanged words in the hallway before the attack, according to investigators.

Parents gather for a meeting about a stabbing incident at a junior high school in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, on Wednesday evening. | KYODO

A teacher rushed to the scene after hearing a scream and grabbed the boy who appeared to have attacked Ito. The police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from the teacher.

Ito was rushed to a hospital, where his death due to hemorrhagic shock was confirmed at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported among other students and teachers.

The two students were not in the same third-year class at the school and belonged to different extracurricular clubs, but they were in the same class during their second year and had attended the same elementary school.

On Wednesday, the local education board said that it had not been made aware of any trouble between the two boys and will establish an independent committee to ascertain what led to the incident.

At a news conference held Wednesday afternoon, Takumi Okuyama, head of the board, said he is deeply saddened over the situation.

The father of a 15-year-old female student, who is also in the third year, said he contacted the school Wednesday to ask about the incident, but was told it cannot respond.

“I am worried about the mental health of students who witnessed the incident,” he said.

According to the board, there were 138 students enrolled at the school as of Nov. 1, of which 47 were third-year students.