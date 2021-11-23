Tokyo reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a day after confirming the fewest since May 31 last year, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital, meanwhile, came to 17.4, down from 20.9 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo’s criteria stood at eight, unchanged from Monday. No deaths were reported among those infected.

The daily number of cases in the capital has remained below 50 since mid-October.

On Monday, the number of new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Japan totaled 50, the lowest daily figure for 2021 and the first time the number hit 50 or lower since June 22, 2020.

Across the country, two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients increased by one from the previous day to 63.

More than 76% of Japan’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Japan’s low daily infection figures contrast with other countries such as South Korea, which have similarly high vaccination rates but have still seen an uptick in infections.