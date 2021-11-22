The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday — the lowest figure for the year — and down by one from a week earlier, with daily positive cases standing below 30 for the 11th straight day.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 17.1, down from 23.0 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo’s criteria stood at eight, down one from Sunday. One death was reported among those infected.

The health ministry said Monday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 63 nationwide, up one from Sunday.

A total of 143 people across Japan tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday while no COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

Twenty-five new cases were reported in Hokkaido. Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures each reported 18 new cases.