Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who has been taking a rest due to extreme fatigue, will fully return to work from Sunday, the metropolitan government said Thursday.

Koike is set to appear at the metropolitan government office to participate in an online meeting of the National Governors’ Association.

The metropolitan government said that Koike’s doctor determined that she has recovered from extreme fatigue and can fulfill her duties from next week.

She was hospitalized for about a week in June during the busy period due to the fight against the COVID-19 and preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer.

Although she resumed her duties in July, she was often seen coughing during press conferences.

She was hospitalized again Oct. 27 and discharged Nov. 2. The metropolitan government then said that she would work from home for around two weeks after a few days of resting at home.

But she skipped a meeting of the metropolitan government’s expert panel on the coronavirus crisis Nov. 11.

“She has begun teleworking based on the decision of her doctor,” Vice Governor Yasushi Kuronuma said.

Many have expressed concerns about Koike’s health condition as she has not made a public appearance in over three weeks.