Honda Motor Co. has asked its major parts suppliers to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, a source familiar with the request said Tuesday, making the automaker the first in Japan to roll out a long-term reduction plan for a whole supply chain.

Honda has proposed that starting from fiscal 2025 suppliers cut CO2 emissions by 4% every year compared with fiscal 2019, the source said.

Each supplier will set a target in accordance with its corporate size and products, and then submit a reduction plan toward the 2050 zero emissions goal.

Honda had already said that it would aim for net zero emissions by 2050 in its corporate operations, including production and sales.

The Japanese automaker is considering providing support to its parts suppliers to meet that goal, such as sending engineers to the companies, while asking them to bring forward decarbonization measures as early as possible.

Similar efforts have also been sought by other Japanese automakers.

Toyota Motor Corp. has asked its parts suppliers to cut greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 by about 3% from a year earlier. Nissan Motor Co. has also decided to call on its business partners to reduce certain amounts of CO2 emissions from 2022 depending on company size.