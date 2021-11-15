Tokyo confirmed just seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest figure this year. The daily tally has remained below 50 for over a month.

Monday’s figure was down by 11 from a week before. The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 23.0, compared with 21.4 a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, recognized under Tokyo’s own criteria, totaled 10, unchanged from Sunday. No deaths were reported in Tokyo.

On Sunday, 134 new cases were reported across the nation. Two deaths were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients rose by two from Saturday to 85.