The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 22 new infection cases Sunday, up by one from a week before.

There were 10 severely ill cases diagnosed under the metropolitan government’s criteria for such patients, unchanged from Saturday. No deaths were confirmed in the nation’s capital.

The latest seven-day average of new infections in the city came to 24.6, up from 20.1 a week earlier.

The health ministry said Sunday the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 85, up two from the previous day.

Japan confirmed 202 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and one death among COVID-19 patients on Saturday.

Osaka Prefecture reported 30 new infection cases Saturday.