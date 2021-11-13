The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, falling by five from a week before.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new infections came to 24.4, up from 20.3 a week earlier.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by two from Friday to 10. No deaths were reported among those infected.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 201 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Nationwide, there were 87 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of five from Thursday.