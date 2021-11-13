The Osaka Prefectural Government has slapped a fine on a man, 32, who had been imprisoned for sexual offenses against children, for failing to report his current address — the country’s first such fine — sources said Friday.

The ex-convict was ordered to pay the fine of ¥50,000 in August, paying it later that month, according to prefectural officials and other sources.

In 2012, Osaka became the first in the country to implement an ordinance obliging people who have served prison sentences for sex crimes against minors under 18 to report their names, addresses and other information if they live in the prefecture within five years after completing their sentences.

Fukuoka Prefecture introduced a similar ordinance in 2019.

The Osaka man, after completing his sentence in 2019, was arrested by the prefecture’s police this year for two cases of indecent assault against elementary schoolgirls, the sources said.

The police found that, although the man was registered as a resident of Nara Prefecture after being released from prison, he actually lived at his parents’ home in Osaka. The police then notified the prefectural government of the man’s failure to report his address.

The prefectural government has determined that the man violated the ordinance, based on information from the police, after he refused to attend a hearing.

As of the end of September, there had been 184 reports from ex-convicts on their addresses and other information since the ordinance was put into effect, according to the prefecture.