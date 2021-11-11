Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Thursday wants to build a stronger Japan-U.S. alliance as well as maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he said when speaking to Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on Thursday.

The “security environment surrounding Japan is increasingly severe,” Kishi said at the outset of their meeting, noting China’s unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region as well as North Korea’s test-firing of missiles.

Aquilino was also set to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later in the day.

When Kishi and Aquilino met last in June, they agreed on the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to the Japanese government.

Aquilino warned that the threat of Chinese aggression toward Taiwan may be more imminent than expected, stressing the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance in maintaining regional security.