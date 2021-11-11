Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday he will quit as the head of a cross-party lawmakers’ group that promotes Japan-China relations, a day after he was given the post of top diplomat by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hayashi said at his first news conference as foreign minister that he decided to step down as head of the parliamentary group in order to “avoid unnecessary misunderstanding” as he conducts work in his ministerial role, in a reference to his perceived pro-China stance.

Hayashi is the son of former Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi. His father also served as chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Union when he was a lawmaker.

Some hard-line members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have questioned Hayashi’s appointment, as his stance toward China may appear weak. Hayashi has apparently taken such concerns into consideration by choosing to distance himself from the parliamentary group.