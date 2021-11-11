Tokyo confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with a daily tally below 50 for the 26th consecutive day.

But Thursday’s figure was up by 17 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases also rose to 25.6 from 19.3 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients fell by one from Wednesday to nine. One new death was reported Thursday.

Across Japan on Wednesday, 205 new cases were reported. The number of severely ill patients nationwide fell by three from Tuesday to 96, remaining below 100 for the second straight day.