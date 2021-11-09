The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito agreed to offer ¥50,000 in cash to children age 18 or younger at an early date as part of the government’s stimulus package to ease the burden on households amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling party officials said Tuesday.

During a meeting of party executives, they also agreed on giving another ¥50,000 worth of vouchers to children 18 or younger by next spring.

But they failed to agree on whether to introduce an income cap for those who are eligible to receive the benefits, they said.

While the LDP wants a ¥9.6 million annual income cap for recipient households so as to provide the benefits for those in need, Komeito has proposed providing the benefits to everyone age 18 or younger.

The ruling parties will continue to discuss the differences before the government compiles the stimulus package on Nov. 19.