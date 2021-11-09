Tokyo confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the daily tally remaining below 50 for the 24th consecutive day.

Tuesday’s figure is up by 12 from a week earlier, while the seven-day average of new cases remained low at 23.1, compared to 21.9 from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 10, unchanged from Monday. One case of death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday.

The health ministry said Tuesday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan has fallen to 99 nationwide, standing below 100 for the first time since Aug. 4 last year.

On Monday, 107 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the nation. There were three new deaths and 101 patients with severe symptoms, up by one from Sunday.