U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit Japan, Singapore and Malaysia from Nov. 15 to reaffirm U.S. commitment and strengthen economic ties with allies and key partners, the government said Sunday.

During her first official visit to Asia, she will meet with government leaders and private-sector partners to discuss key areas such as supply-chain resilience, digital economy and technology, common standards, and supporting regional infrastructure projects, according to the Commerce Department.

The department also said in a press release that the trip comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement on developing what he calls “an economic framework that will define our shared objectives with partners in the region.”

Raimondo will visit Tokyo on Nov. 15, make a two-day trip to Singapore from Nov. 16 and travel to Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 18.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also planning to visit Asia around the same time. According to her office, Tai will arrive in Tokyo on Nov. 15 as part of a trip that will also take her to South Korea and India.