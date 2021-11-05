Tokyo confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by one from a week before.

The daily count in the capital stood below 30 for the ninth straight day.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria remained unchanged from Thursday at 12, according to the metropolitan government. One death was reported among those infected.

The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo came to 19.4, down from 25.4 a week before.

The health ministry said Friday the number severely ill coronavirus patients nationwide fell by six to 103.

The daily number of new infections across Japan totaled 158 on Thursday, standing below 300 for the eighth consecutive day. Six new fatalities were confirmed.