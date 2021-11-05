As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, regional confectionery makers in Japan have started to review their business models — which often depend on demand from tourists — by developing new products or expanding their sales channels.

According to Tokyo-based research company Fuji Keizai Co., the domestic market of confectionery souvenirs in 2020 shrank 43 % from the previous year to ¥230 billion, as the pandemic led to a steep plunge in the numbers of leisure and business travelers domestically and all but eliminated demand from foreign visitors.

Aoyagi Souhonke, a long-established maker of the “uiro” sweet rice jelly, based in the central Japan city of Nagoya, has seen its sales suffer amid the pandemic. Aiming to achieve a revival, the maker set its sites on the growing popularity of maritozzo cream-filled Italian buns in Japan.

After trial and error, Aoyagi Souhonke developed the “Kerotozzo” confectionery by putting cream into its mainstay “Kaeru Manju” frog-shaped cake filled with sweet bean paste.

In late July, the confectionery maker launched Kerotozzo at two of its outlets in Nagoya, targeting local customers. It took only an hour for the product to be sold out for consecutive days after its cute look caused a buzz among confectionery lovers.

The company initially planned to sell the new product for a limited time. Its popularity led the company to add it to the list of standard products.

Toshitaka Goto, a board director at Aoyagi Souhonke, said, “We want to spread (Kerotozzo) as a confectionery regularly eaten in Nagoya.”

In January, Okashigoten, known for its “Ganso Beniimo Tart,” or purple sweet potato tart, and based in the village of Yomitan in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, released a pouch-packed curry product using locally grown pork and purple sweet potatoes.

The product was developed after considering innovative ways to use the left over purple sweet potato paste from their normal product line. Following the new product’s brisk sales, a company official said, “We believe it went down well with locals and people who have traveled to Okinawa.”

Ishiya Co., the maker of the “Shiroi Koibito” cookies, based in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, is scheduled to open its first overseas outlet in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, next month. Last month, an international exposition kicked off in Dubai, one of the world’s leading resort cities.

Sales of Shiroi Koibito at permanent stores are currently limited to those in Hokkaido. But Ishiya decided to promote the mainstay product in Dubai for local people and tourists from the United States, Europe and other parts of the world.

Tourist spots in Japan are gradually becoming busy again after the full lifting of the government’s COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of September. Domestic confectionery makers’ efforts to break their dependency on tourists, however, are likely to continue.

Izutsu Yatsuhashi Honpo Co., based in the western Japan city of Kyoto, has expanded sales channels of its “Yuko” soft rice cake with cinnamon flavor and other products to include a major mail order website.

“The impact of the coronavirus is expected to linger,” a public relations official of Izutsu Yatsuhashi Honpo said, suggesting that the company will continue its efforts to develop sales approaches fit for the post-pandemic era.