Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was discharged Tuesday from the hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said.

Koike will recuperate at home this week and resume work next week. She will carry out duties remotely for about two weeks, according to the Tokyo government.

She did not have any illness and is recovering, it said.

The governor was admitted to the hospital last Wednesday after she had been seen clearing her throat often in recent conferences.

Koike was hospitalized in June for about a week due to fatigue. At the time she was busy preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and dealing with a fifth wave of coronavirus infections that brought the number of cases in the capital to more than 5,000 in August.

But there has recently been a significant fall in cases in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.

Tokyo on Tuesday confirmed 18 new daily COVID-19 cases, up from nine on Monday, the fewest since the end of May last year, according to the metropolitan government.

The latest seven-day average of new infections stood at 21.9 per day, down 23.4% from the previous week.