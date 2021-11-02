Tokyo confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a day after the daily count dropped to single digits for the first time in 17 months.

Tuesday’s figure was down by 11 from a week earlier and was below 50 for the 17th straight day. On Monday, Tokyo reported nine new cases — the first time since May 31, 2020, that the figure stood below 10.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 21.9 on Tuesday, compared to 28.6 a week before. One new death from COVID-19 was reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards came to 14, unchanged from the previous day.

Across Japan on Monday, just 86 new cases were reported, the first time below 100 since June 27, 2020.

No new case was confirmed in 21 of the country’s 47 prefectures on Monday.