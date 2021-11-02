Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Tuesday that he will resign as the party’s leader following its poor showing in Sunday’s general election.

The 57-year-old, who has criticized the government’s COVID-19 response under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his predecessors, has headed the party since its founding in October 2017.

The CDP’s presence in the 465-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, shrank from 110 to 96 despite expectations that it would see gains after unifying candidates with other opposition groups, including the Japanese Communist Party.