Major Japanese seasoning maker Kikkoman Corp. said Monday that it will start producing and selling honjōzō authentically-brewed soy sauce in Brazil.

Kikkoman plans to establish its eighth overseas factory in the South American country to produce honjōzō soy sauce, which is made by fermenting and aging soybeans using microorganisms such as kōji mold.

The company already operates factories in five countries and regions abroad, including the United States and China.

Japanese dishes are commonly eaten in Brazil, which has the world’s largest population of Japanese descendants outside Japan.

There are several local companies producing and selling soy sauce there. But such soy sauce products differ in taste from those made by Japanese firms, as Brazilian makers add sweetener to better fit local tastes and use corn instead of flour.

Kikkoman aims to spread in Brazil the use of “authentic” soy sauce made from locally produced soybeans, flour, salt and water.

“We want to offer soy sauce different from products that have been made in Brazil and let people experience the deep flavor, aroma and color of our soy sauce as new values,” said Hideyuki Ozaki, president of Kikkoman’s Brazil unit, Kikkoman do Brasil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos e Bebidas Ltda.

“We want Brazilian people to use our soy sauce (not only for Japanese dishes but also) for meat dishes and salad,” Ozaki added.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)