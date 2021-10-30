The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Saturday, down by nine from a week earlier and below 50 for the 14th consecutive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 24.1, down 29.7% week on week.

In Tokyo, five new virus-related fatalities were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from the previous day at 14.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 292 new infections and 16 new fatal cases, with the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients down by 32 from the previous day at 145.