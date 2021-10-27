Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has been admitted to hospital due to extreme fatigue again, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Her doctor found that the governor needs around a week of rest, according to the metropolitan government.

Vice Gov. Takashi Takeichi will take the place of Koike until she returns to work.

Koike was last hospitalized from June 22 to 30. She resumed work at her office on July 2, two days before a metropolitan assembly election, and visited candidates of Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), which she serves as a special adviser.

Since then, she has often worked even weekends, including for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She didn't look well," a metropolitan government official said.

"Amid the prolonged fight against the coronavirus, she apparently had accumulated fatigue," another metropolitan official said.