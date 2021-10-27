Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday vowed to strengthen Japan’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid China’s rise.

Kishida was speaking at the bloc’s Brunei-hosted online summit, the first time he had participated in an ASEAN gathering since becoming prime minister earlier this month.

Noting his past efforts to enhance Japan’s ties with ASEAN during his tenure as foreign minister between 2012 and 2017, Kishida said at the outset of the meeting that he continues to value the relationship between Japan and the association.

“This time, as prime minister, I will closely work with ASEAN and strongly promote efforts toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Kishida.

He also said Japan will steadily promote cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, an initiative aimed at maintaining peace, freedom and prosperity in the region that shares the same values as Japan’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As 2023 marks the 50th year of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation, Kishida said Japan plans to hold a special summit at that time to take the relationship to a “new stage.”

During the session, ASEAN leaders are expected to exchange views on the situation in the East and South China seas, where China is increasing its assertiveness, as well as North Korea and Myanmar.

Kishida attended the ASEAN summit amid campaigning for the House of Representatives election on Sunday. The new prime minister quickly dissolved the Lower House after assuming his post, as the terms of house members were set to expire.

Kishida is also considering attending the leaders’ session of U.N. climate change talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November in person.