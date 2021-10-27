The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 36 new COVID-19 infections in the capital Wednesday, down by five from a week earlier and below 50 for the 11th successive day.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in Tokyo stood at 27.9, down from 47.3 for the previous week.

Two new fatalities were logged in Tokyo, while the number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from the previous day to 16 — the lowest level since Aug. 3, 2020, when there were 15 severe cases.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan had decreased by 13 from the previous day to 184, after falling below 200 Tuesday for the first time since Nov. 8, 2020.

Across the country there were 314 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, while 15 new deaths were reported among infected people.