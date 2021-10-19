Eddie Bauer Japan Co. has said it will close all of its some 60 stores and online shopping website by the end of December.

This means that U.S. casual fashion brand Eddie Bauer will withdraw from the Japanese market.

Eddie Bauer Japan, which announced the move on its website recently, is holding clearance sales at its stores.

In November, the Tokyo-based company will close five stores, including an outlet shop in Saga Prefecture and a store in Saitama Prefecture.

Eddie Bauer was established in Seattle in 1920. The fashion brand sold the United States’ first down jacket.

Eddie Bauer’s products were introduced in Japan in the 1990s.