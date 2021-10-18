The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said newly confirmed COVID-19 cases totaled 29 on Monday, down by 20 from a week before and marking the lowest daily figure this year. New cases stood below 100 for the tenth consecutive day.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infections in the capital came to 57.6 as of Monday, down from 109.3 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government’s standards dropped by four from Sunday to 31. Six deaths were reported among those infected.

The health ministry said Monday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 312, down by five from the previous day.

On Sunday, Japan newly confirmed 429 people with the novel coronavirus, with the daily tally standing below 1,000 for 11 days in a row. Thirteen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

In Osaka Prefecture, 71 new cases were confirmed Sunday, below 100 for the third straight day. In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 38 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, up by 21 from a week before.