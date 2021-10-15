Princess Mako's boyfriend Kei Komuro will meet her parents on Monday ahead of their marriage scheduled for later this month, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday, with an unresolved financial dispute involving his mother clouding the celebratory mood.

The announcement came as Komuro, 30, arrived in Japan last month from the United States, where he works at a law firm, to prepare for the marriage that was imperiled by the dispute between his mother and her former fiance. He completed a two-week coronavirus quarantine period earlier this week.

Komuro's return to Japan for the first time in about three years caused a media frenzy, with his new ponytail hairstyle and demeanor, such as keeping silent in front of the press, hitting the headlines.

The 29-year-old princess — the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko — and Komuro are set to marry on Oct. 26 without traditional wedding ceremonies, amid public unease over the marriage due to the financial dispute involving money spent on his education.

They will hold a news conference on the day following their marriage at a Tokyo hotel, the agency said.

The news conference will be attended by members of the press club at the agency and representatives from the Japan Magazine Publishers Association and the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan.

Since the princess will lose her imperial family status after registering their marriage, they decided not to use the agency's facility to hold the news conference, a source close to the agency said.

The princess will forgo marriage-related rituals. Instead, she will visit the Imperial Palace on Oct. 22 to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, the agency announced. She also plans to meet Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko on Oct. 25.

The couple is expected to live in New York after getting married.